Resources More Obituaries for Sally Gossack-Sobrepena Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sally Jean Gossack-Sobrepena

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers October 18, 1945 - June 5, 2019



With family at her side, Sally "Soby" Sobrepena passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona, following a two year-long illness.



A longtime resident of Riverview RV Resort in Bullhead City, Arizona, Sally was born in Bozeman, Montana. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic High School in Bozeman and graduated in 1963. During that same year, she married Robert "Bob" Sobrepena "Soby" and raised 3 children, Tammy, Bob and Brian.



Along with her loving husband, Bob - Sally co-owned and ran the infamous Soby's Restaurant on Main street in Bozeman. Soby's was known for its Mexican - style breakfasts. Typical on a Saturday morning was a line of people out the door and down the street. All of Bozeman loved Soby's breakfast burritos, homemade beans and salsas and most of all they loved the hometown-local-special treatment Sally gave each person. Local folks did not need to speak to order - that is because Sally had everyone's favorite order memorized.



After retirement, Sally was active in sports. She played in numerous pickle ball and golf tournaments; she often finished first. Sally also spent a lot of time with friends and family.



Sally is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion Gossack both of Bozeman. Sally is survived by her husband, children, sisters - Judy Johnson and Betty Lou Lewis, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



There will be a special-intentions-mass held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:05 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 220 W. Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715 and A Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn



2023 Commerce Way, Bozeman, MT 59715



A celebration of life will also be held in Bullhead City, Arizona in October of this year. The date and time will be announced at a later time.



Anyone who knew Sally is welcome to come and join her family.



The family requests donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.