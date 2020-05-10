Long time Bozeman resident Sally Cook passed away suddenly May 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 89. She is survived by sons Rip and Clay Cook, daughter Edie Tucker, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Sally graduated from Mississippi State Univ. A stay at home mom, she went back to college at Montana State and passed the CPA at age 49. She worked as an accountant and auditor for the State of Louisiana for the state teacher's retirement system and for the Dept. of Corrections. She was president of the Bridger Canyon Women's club and was instrumental for getting guardrails placed at the foot of the canyon. An excellent equestrian, she taught riding at her home. She was a big fan of the Bobcats, LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints, as well as gymnastics and other sports.



She will be interred at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodville, MS, beside her parents and two sisters.



