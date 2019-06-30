Resources More Obituaries for Sally VanDelinder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sally VanDelinder

Sally Van Delinder, 57, of Belgrade passed away June12, 2019. She was born in Tillamook Oregon. She met her husband John at Pacific University and they were married in 1981. Sally and John moved to Alaska and lived in Ninilchik, Alaska. She bartended at the Ninilchik Bar where tips were often crab, clams and salmon. We then moved to Anchorage and Wasilla where Sally was a store manager at Woolworth in downtown Anchorage. Wanting to move closer to family we decided to go back to the lower 48. John picked Oregon and Sally wanted Montana and we ended up in Belgrade in 1988. Sally was a store manager at Coast to Coast-Ben Franklin and enjoyed working with Jody, Bonnie and Linda. She then moved on to what was her dream job as store manager at C&T Trailer. She loved renting RV's to people from all over the world. Thanks Ken. After being told we couldn't have kids, daughter Emily was born in 1998 and Sally always considered her our miracle. Her health forced early retirement and she spent time gardening and anything to do with Em. She is survived by her brothers Tom (Helen) Monjay, Dick Monjay and sister Geri (Chuck) Cox. Husband John and daughter Emily. Sisters in law Sue Van Delinder, Carol Van Delinder, brother in law Greg Van Delinder (Ann Holborn). We will all miss her holiday meals and company. Special thanks to Bozeman Health ICU, Palliative Care and Hospice. Donations can be made to the Friends of Belgrade Music. A private family service will be held at a later date. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 30, 2019