On May 6, 2020, Sandra Darlene Goodpaster passed into the next life, she was 69 years young.
Born on February 14, 1951, Valentine's Day, in Great Falls, MT to Pearl and Roy Hovden, she grew up in Lewistown where she met her husband, Steve, of almost 50 years.
Sandy attended college in Great Falls, where she majored in Art, before having two delightful children, and moving to Bozeman. She worked at the Gallatin Rest Home for 25+ years where she had mostly lovely friends.
Sandy was creative, passive, kind, and loving. She loved her family unconditionally. She was a very gifted and talented Artist, creating amazingly beautiful oil paintings of flowers, owls, and wildlife scenes. She loved the color purple! Many of her paintings are displayed in her home, or she gave away as gifts to relatives.
She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, crossword puzzles, camping, ATV rides in the mountains, looking for gold and sapphires, playing poker, collecting rocks and china, music, dancing, trips to the mall with her grandsons, Dove chocolate, and especially loved Christmas where she took the time to make everything perfect.
Sandy is survived and REMEMBERED by her husband Steve, daughter Joy (Wade), grandsons Collin and Miles, brother Dale, sisters Tina and Sonja, and numerous family members. She was preceded in death by her son Tom, parents Roy and Pearl, sister Patti, brother Jimmy, niece Brittany, brother-in-law Bob, among other precious relatives. She was our sunshine and will be missed dearly.
In lieu of a donation, please perform one act of random kindness in her honor.
A graveside service will be held in Lewistown, MT at a future date.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 2, 2020.