'And for all the roads you followed. And for all you did not find. And for all the things you had to leave behind...' (Savatage; Believe).



Scot David Warwick of Helena, MT left this big blue marble all too soon on Sept 16, 2020. Scot was 51 years old.



Starting from a very young age, Scot was always surprising his parents with his accomplishments. He mastered nearly everything he tried, from drywall to auto mechanics, landscaping, to his career in computer science and network technology.



Scot had an unrivaled love for Montana, and the out-of-doors. Oh, the fish stories he could tell (wink wink), and the countless drives to Malta, MT for the annual hunting trip, zip-lining in Whitefish MT, 70-mile hiking trips in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, and camping with his family at Canyon Ferry Lake & Copper Creek.



Scot was extremely quick witted, fiercely independent, and could make you laugh with just a look. A very intelligent & patient fellow - he'd let you talk for hours to defend your stance on a given subject, wait till you got it all out of your system, then in one sentence refute everything you just said.



Scot served his country in the Armed Forces as a member of the Army National Guard.



He received his bachelor's degree in History from Montana State University Bozeman.



He worked at Montana State University in the IT Dept for several years, then moved to Helena in 2006 where he had a very successful career at Montana State Fund from 2006 - 2020, where he earned the Employee of the Year Award in 2008.



Scot is survived by his Wife of 20 years, Lisa, Son Brady, and Daughter Peyton. Father Richard, Mother Ramona, Brother Brad & Wife Jina, Brother Curt & Wife Jeanette, Nephew Cody, Nieces Erica & Morgan, Mother-in-law Connie, Brother-in-law Michael & Wife Christy, Nephews Brock & Daniel, and Nieces Hannah & Chole.



There is an outdoor Celebration of Life event planned for Friday Oct 2nd, from 5 pm - 10 pm at 208 Parsley Rd, Helena.



