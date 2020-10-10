Scot Edward Smith, 77, of Belgrade, Montana died unexpectedly on September 29, 2020. Scot was born July 4, 1943 in Helena, Montana to Captain Sydney Murray Smith and Elizabeth Marion Ferguson. He spent the first couple years of his life at Fort Rimini while his father, a veterinarian, assisted in the training and care of sled and guard dogs who were sent to Europe during WWII. The family moved to Palo Alto, California, where Scot spent the remainder of his childhood.
Scot spent a long career as an Insurance Executive, working and living in San Francisco, California, Memphis, Tennessee, and London, England. After his retirement in 2000, he returned to his beloved Montana and built the home he and his family would come to love.
Scot was an active member and Elder of Springhill Presbyterian Church. He considered everyone there his family. Scot loved anything to do with the church, fly fishing, traveling with friends, his granddaughters, and his three Golder Retrievers. He was devoted to his work at the Bridger Care Center, and his newest passion was playing the grandfather in the Montana Ballet Company production of the Nutcracker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Syd and Betty.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Smith; step-son, Erik Vukovich; granddaughters, Ashley and Rachel; sisters, Sydney Metz and Suzanne Young; and brothers, Ross and Jim Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 24 at Springhill Presbyterian Church, 4769 W. Babcock in Bozeman.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Springhill Presbyterian Church; Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915; or Montana Ballet Company, 2304 N. 7th Ave, Ste C-3, Bozeman, MT 59715.
