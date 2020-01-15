|
|
On Saturday, January 11th, Harley Davidson's stock price fell sharply on the news of Scott Mundt's passing. Senior executives at Harley Davidson called an emergency meeting to brace for the impact of the anticipated drop in sales.
Scott was a fun loving, kind and compassionate man with a quick wit and a delightfully dry sense of humor that amused and entertained all who knew him.
Although a less than average life span, Scott did not live an average life. He was a man that truly enjoyed an active lifestyle. Even in his final days he had the mentality of "Go BIG or Go HOME!". He was a Harley enthusiast and rode every summer for 16 years with a group of fun-loving Hooligans that were affectionately known as "The Mean Kids".
He loved everything outdoors and passionately enjoyed skiing. His speed record down a mountain was last recorded at 68 miles per hour. He often remarked after a long day of skiing that he "Brought That Mountain to its KNEES"!
He was a connoisseur of great cooking techniques and specialized in BBQ and smoked proteins. He could be found most weekends at his over-the-top smoker while delighting family & friends with his cooking prowess.
Another passion of Scott's was his great love for photography. Starting as a young man he always had a great eye and took thousands of beautiful scenic photos in his lengthy travels with his buddies and his forever partner Rita.
To fund all of Scott's adventures, as well as providing for his family, he worked as a highly regarded driver and union steward at UPS where he finally retired after 28 years of loyal service.
Scott was known for his timeless words of wisdom, including every time he saw a UPS truck he remarked "Look at that guy working" that was quickly followed by "Poor Bastard".
Before passing Scott forged a trail of laughter, love, generosity, compassion, and wisdom. He married his main squeeze and will be greatly missed by his wife Rita, and his spirit will be carried on by his two sons Ricky Scott & Jesse Wayne.
Scott loved his dogs Beau & Jolie; they were the last in a long line of loving critters that crowded their bed and captured his deep affection.
He was a lifelong MSU Bobcats fan and enjoyed watching them STOMP the Grizzlies. Every time an ACDC song played at the stadium Scott would stand, place his hat over his heart in tribute for Malcolm Young (The group's guitar player that passed). Followed up with a rousing FTG!
Scott's Mantra for life has also been (as expressed on the side of many of his Harley Motorcycles) Live to Ride-Ride to Live.
Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Scott's life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate. The family also encourages everyone to wear their Harley attire to the service in honor of Scott.
Scott is survived by his wife Rita; two sons Ricky (Ivana - his favorite daughter-in-law) and his youngest son Jesse; youngest of five boys, he is survived by his brothers Mark (Patricia), Blaine (Chris), Jeff (Bobbie); sister-in-law Melody Schmidt; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Florence Mundt and his older brother Greg Mundt.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 4:00 pm at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020