Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Seth Nathaniel Chesley Jr.


1930 - 2019
Seth Nathaniel Chesley Jr. Obituary
Seth Nathaniel Chesley, Jr., 89, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Seth was born January 8, 1930 in Belgrade to Seth Chesley, Sr. and Cliffie Kay (Luhm) Caulkins.

He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1948 and enlisted in the Army on June 13 of that same year, receiving his honorable discharge in May 1952. On January 1, 1955, Seth married Nancy Ann Roth. They had two children, Dan and Sarah.

Seth worked as a Belgrade police officer and at Darigold before becoming a Supervising Custodian at Montana State University until his retirement.

He loved woodworking and the outdoors, particularly hunting, fishing, riding horses, and camping.

Seth was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents, Seth and Cliffie; brother, John Darwin Chesley; and sisters, June Rodgers (Gerald) and Helen Robinson.

Survivors include his son, Dan Blaine Chesley (Jon-Marea Schimetz) of Belgrade; daughter, Sarah Ann Hulbert of Bozeman; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Hulbert (Kevin), Dustin B. Chesley (Kaycee), and Amanda J. Chesley (William); twelve great-grandchildren; and half-brothers, Nathan Chesley, Clarence Chesley, and Curtis Chesley.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 14 at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
