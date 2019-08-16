|
In Loving memory of Sharon "Shari" Dee Allison, age 74 . After a long battle with cancer, while surrounded by her family, she went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2019 in her home in Newberg Oregon. Survived by her husband, Bruce Allison and daughters, Debbie Currier, Annette Hamersky and Cindee Hulm.
Born September 9th, 1944 in Loveland Colorado and was a long time resident of Bozeman Montana until their move to Oregon in 2007 to be closer to family.
Loving Mother and Grandma "Nana" to 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She had a beautiful spirit and showed kindness and grace to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all she touched.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019