Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Schumacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lee (Hemmen) Schumacher


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lee (Hemmen) Schumacher Obituary
Sharon Lee Schumacher, 84, of Bozeman, passed away November 14, 2019. Sharon was born October 4, 1935 to Ray Hemmen and Virginia Manion in Webster City, IA.

Sharon began her career as an x-ray technician where she met her future husband Doug. Once married, they took over the medical clinic in Sheridan, MT and after several years the couple moved to Bozeman to continue their medical practice. Sharon then transitioned to her passion: a career in law enforcement support. She began at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Bozeman, continued with the City of Bozeman, and finally ended up with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. This became her extended family, whom she loved, before retiring at the young age of 80. Sharon would want us all to remember that "things have a way of working out".

Sharon loved golf, horse racing and a good glass of Merlot. She will be remembered most for her love of family, including her law enforcement family.

Sharon is survived by her sons Trenton (Tracey) Schumacher and Colton (Marianne) Schumacher, grandchildren Khanner, Caleb and Laura Schumacher, and her sisters Sandra Kay Rasmussen and Rae Jean Risetter. She was preceded in death by her son Richard, brother Larry Hemmen, and former husband Dr. D.L. Schumacher.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -