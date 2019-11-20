|
Sharon Lee Schumacher, 84, of Bozeman, passed away November 14, 2019. Sharon was born October 4, 1935 to Ray Hemmen and Virginia Manion in Webster City, IA.
Sharon began her career as an x-ray technician where she met her future husband Doug. Once married, they took over the medical clinic in Sheridan, MT and after several years the couple moved to Bozeman to continue their medical practice. Sharon then transitioned to her passion: a career in law enforcement support. She began at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Bozeman, continued with the City of Bozeman, and finally ended up with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. This became her extended family, whom she loved, before retiring at the young age of 80. Sharon would want us all to remember that "things have a way of working out".
Sharon loved golf, horse racing and a good glass of Merlot. She will be remembered most for her love of family, including her law enforcement family.
Sharon is survived by her sons Trenton (Tracey) Schumacher and Colton (Marianne) Schumacher, grandchildren Khanner, Caleb and Laura Schumacher, and her sisters Sandra Kay Rasmussen and Rae Jean Risetter. She was preceded in death by her son Richard, brother Larry Hemmen, and former husband Dr. D.L. Schumacher.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019