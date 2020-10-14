Sharon (Lund) Thorkelson was born February 9, 1940 in Montevideo, MN, and died October 12, 2020 in Bozeman, MT after a prolonged battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Donald Dale Thorkelson; her Father and Mother Olaf and Lilia (Armstrong) Lund; Sister Leona Loken; Sister Arlys and Brother-in-law Don Jolstad; Brother Francis; Brother-in-law Ed Hetrick; and Niece Mari Jane Dummer.
She is survived by her daughters Shirley A. McNeil (Laine) of Bozeman, MT; daughter Pamela J. Lind (Shane) of North Las Vegas, NV; granddaughters Sarah and Kristin Galanti; step grandson Gavin Siemer; brother Owen Lund (Marlene) of Bird Island, MN; sister LeAnn Zimmerman (Gene) of Delano, MN; sister DeAnn Hetrick of Veedersberg, IN; brother-in-law Curtis Loken of St Peter, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota and graduated from high school in 1958. She married high school sweetheart Donald Thorkelson in September of 1959. They traveled through Europe while Don served in the Air Force stationed in RAF Fairford, England. They then were stationed in Great Falls, MT at Malmstrom AFB and grew to love Montana where they spent most of their lives. They were married just short of 60 years.
During her life, Sharon worked for the Department of Defense, Civil Service for 34 years. She enjoyed a full life of camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and sharing time with family.
A service will be held 4PM Friday, October 16th, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center in Bozeman and will be livestreamed through the Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook page.
