Shawn (Buckshot) Kent McElwee, age 41, passed away August 26, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ of a heart attack. Shawn was born December 18, 1977 in Bozeman, MT to Rodney and Caryl McElwee. The next year they moved to the Norris, MT area. Shawn attended the first grade at Harrison, MT. The following summer the family moved to Belgrade, MT where he finished his schooling and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1996. In school he was active in football, baseball, and boy scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 1996.
In 1998 he moved to Phoenix, AZ to attend DeVry University and graduating in 2001 with a degree in Business Management. After graduation he went to work for Concrete Reinforcements, Inc. of Phoenix as a production/shipping coordinator. He was well respected by his superiors and fellow employees and is greatly missed by all.
Shawn was a devoted Oakland Raiders fan. Any time a Raiders game was being televised you would always find him at the Raiders bar with many of his friends watching the game and cheering them on. If the Raiders were playing in Phoenix, he would be at the game in full Raider style, face paint and all.
Shawn was a loving son, brother, husband, and father. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Danna (Kanter) McElwee, his daughter Adalynne, two step daughters, Alice and Haylee, his parents, Rodney and Caryl (Bosse) McElwee of Polson, MT, a sister Dawn (Phil) King of Scobey, MT, nephew Cooper and nieces Alanea and Heidi King, three uncles, Richard McLees, John Smith, and Donald Bosse, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Eugene Bosse and by his aunts, Sharon (McElwee) McLees, EmmaLee (Bosse) Smith and Linda (Reidner) Bosse.
His service has taken place in Phoenix. Shawn was dedicated to buying food and making sack lunches and distributing them to the homeless and others in need. Any memorial contributions for Shawn may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019