In 1972 Sheila fell in love. Never mind that it took 1,000 miles of good and bad roads from Eastern Minnesota, coupled with marginal hotel rooms along the way, Sheila fell in love with Bozeman and Bridger Bowl.
Until she retired from various jobs in industry, her eyes never left the prize - live, play and enjoy the great folks of Bozeman and Bridger Bowl. As a volunteer ski patrol in Minnesota she naturally carried over to be a mountain host at Bridger Bowl.
The whole mosaic of the Bridger family appealed to Sheila. The Old Chalet at Deer Park with its one stool women's toilet, the leaky balcony floor in the chalet which provided a melty snow shower to the diners below, but mostly the people. She looked forward to the Bratwurst Festival ahead of the new ski season attended by as many as 90 skiers in her backyard, as Sheila flitted like a mogul skier from skier to skier. She had a very difficult season a few years ago when she realized her daily trips to Bridger were ending, but her love for Bridger Bowl and its family were always in her thoughts.
Sheila was born in Chicago in 1936 to Bernard and Catherine Cunningham. She was one of four children - Bernard, Thomas and sister Mary. She has a ton of relatives around Chicago and the world. As she looks around heaven for her Irish relatives, she'll no doubt be looking for the many dogs she loved during her short life.
On the morning of February 16, 2020, I touched her hand in my usual greeting, only to realize she would not be returning the squeeze. Sheila had completed her life during the night in peace.
She is missed by me, Bob and son Joe and all of the waggy tails she raised over the years. Amen Sheila and Shalom.
A service for Sheila and friends will be held at 10:00 am on April 20, 2020 at Resurrection University Catholic Parish.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020