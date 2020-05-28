Sheila Heidema, 58, went to be with her Lord on May 24, 2020 after a 7-year battle with lung cancer. She was born on May 9, 1962 in Bozeman, Montana to John and Joyce (Van Dyken) Heidema. She graduated from Manhattan Christian School in 1980 and attended MSU to receive her Associate Degree in Bookkeeping. She was a lifetime member of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church and so appreciated the ongoing prayer support of her church family throughout her illness.
Sheila worked at Skyland Scientific Services and Sunbird Aviation, and the last 25+ years at Yellowstone Jet Center. Sheila made friends quickly with all her co-workers and considered them her second family.
Her family was very dear to her and she loved spending time with them. Her son, Justin, was her biggest (and tallest!) blessing. She loved spending time on the farm and fed calves as long as her body would allow it. She remained involved with the bookkeeping of the farm up until a few weeks before her passing.
Sheila's selflessness will always be remembered. She would willingly help somebody in need without hesitation. Her will to fight.... her will to live life...and her faith in God kept her going. Her testimony was evident through her positive attitude no matter what the scans revealed. She was considered a "walking miracle" by her doctors and is now walking on the streets of gold.
Sheila is survived by her son, Justin Heidema; brother, Leland (Lisa) Heidema and their children, Brett (Kendra) Kinsley, Allie and Tracen; Kyle (Christy), Breanne, Keith and Kelsey; sister, Michelle (Shane) Leum and their children, Colten (Halee) and Mariah; brother, Kent (Dorothy) and their children, Logan, Madyson and Carson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Joyce Heidema and good friend, Denny Vale.
We want to thank Dr. Hensold and the Cancer Center staff, Dr. Copeland and the Radiation staff, Dr. Kerjstad, and Compassus Hospice for loving on and caring for our dear Sheila.
Visitation will be Thurs, May 28, from 6 - 9 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson and again Fri, May 29, 9 - 10 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 A.M. in the park beside the church. Please bring your own chairs.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics 710 1st Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 28, 2020.