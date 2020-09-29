Sherie McClelland, 74, died surrounded by her children on September 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, September 30 at 1pm. The celebration will be held outside at the Lindley Park Pavilion in Bozeman.
Sherie was born on March 13, 1946 in Duluth, MN, to Maynette Finman and John Gustafson. She grew up on a dairy farm in the small town of Port Wing, WI with her parents and brother, Donald. She moved to Montana in 1977 and raised a son and a daughter. They remember her as a fun-loving, prank-pulling, and generous mother who devoted her life to them.
In 1968, Sherie graduated from Wisconsin State University in Eau Claire, WI with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She worked as an elementary teacher until she moved to Montana. Sherie loved teaching and remained in touch with many of her students and colleagues over the years.
There was always music in Sherie's home, and she could play almost any instrument she picked up. She was also a talented singer, played the piano in church, and her friends and family remember her pulling out her accordion and serenading them on their birthdays!
Sherie is survived by her husband, Robert McClelland, son, John McClelland (Natalija), and daughter, Alison McClelland. Her grandchildren, Rebecca, Connor, Maksim, and Liam were the lights of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate blood in honor of Sherie.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
