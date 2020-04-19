|
Shirley Anne Sebastian passed from this world on April 15, 2020 after a journey with liver cancer. She was born in Great Falls, MT in 1951, the second oldest of six children. She grew up on a small ranch outside of Sand Coulee, MT where she spent countless hours riding horses and doing her fair share of the ranch work.
She graduated from Centerville High School in 1970 and while there was co-editor of the school paper, co-editor of the senior yearbook, active in student government and cheerleading. She also helped out with religious education classes for her church in the summers.
After graduation she worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls as a secretary for the summer and then attended Carroll College in Helena, MT for a brief time. She ended up going back to Great Falls working in the secretarial field again. She worked at the State Employment Security Division as well as Pacific Hide & Fur Depot for the next five-six years.
In the summer of 1972, she married Lynus Sebastian of Stockett, MT in Great Falls, MT, also a graduate of Centerville High School. They moved to Helena, MT where Lynus worked for his older brother and his wife for eight years at their business, Eagle Tire. Shirley worked at the State Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Morrison-Maierle, Hydrometrics and Westech. A daughter, Erin, was born to them in Helena in 1978.
After Helena they moved to Bozeman where they have been since. Lynus continued to manage Eagle Tire for nearly 40 years, until his recent retirement. Shirley was employed by the Gallatin Valley Prevention Coalition and Personnel Leasing. A son, Eric, was born to them in Bozeman in 1988.
Shirley retired as a secretary after almost 20 years to help take care of her grandchildren and her ailing parents. Shirley was active in her community and was a long-time volunteer in the Bozeman Public Schools. She enjoyed the library activities, book fairs and the listening/reading programs the most. Both of her children are voracious readers to present day. Shirley was actively involved in her children's educations all the way through their high school years, often helping with sports programs, concessions and fundraisers. She hosted many family gatherings over the years and was an avid golfer up until her health decline.
They visited some tropical places over the years and also the beautiful state of Alaska many times to follow their three grandchildren's activities, hockey and swimming in particular.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Elizabeth LaRocque, a younger sister Susan LaRocque and a younger brother Phil LaRocque.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years Lynus Sebastian, daughter Erin and her husband J.R. Walden of Anchorage, AK and their three children Kaleb, Brady and Ashlyn and son Eric Sebastian and his canine companion Mya of Bozeman. Shirley is also survived by her older sister Donna and Ed Sowers of Seeley Lake, MT, brothers Harvey and wife Pat LaRocque and Fred and wife Kim LaRocque of Sand Coulee, MT. Shirley was very close to all of her family. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley will always be grateful for her best friend of over 55 years, Lois McBride, long time resident of Billings, MT. In addition, she is survived by many members of her husband's family including sister, brothers-in-law, nieces & nephews.
She would like to thank her oncologist Dr. Kenneth May and his staff at The Bozeman Cancer Center, the nurses and volunteers at the chemo lab, Bozeman Physical Therapy, Surgeon, Dr. David Sheldon of Kalispell Regional Medical Center and all of their staff and the canine emotional support animals that visited, who helped her.
In lieu of flowers, if one so chooses, a donation may be made to one of the following causes Shirley supported over the years: Great Falls Benefis Peace Hospice, St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital for Children and the ASPCA for the humane treatment of animals.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020