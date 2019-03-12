|
|
|
Shirley Elaine Curtis, aged 86, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away on February 17th with her family by her side. Shirley was born on April 16, 1932 in Yuma, Colorado. She was the fourth of nine children born to Harvey and Wanda McKelvey. Shirley and Lowell were married on June 4,1950, on a ranch outside of Bozeman, Montana. She is survived by her husband Lowell, daughter Cathy (Ray) Amundson, of Piedmont, Oklahoma, son Dan (Lori) Curtis of Kelso, Washington, and daughter Linda (Keith) Seagraves of Lewisville, Texas. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Bozeman Church of Christ at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019
