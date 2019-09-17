|
Shirley Ann Lang Monforton was born January 20, 1929 in the Gallatin Valley where her parents Vernon and Olivette Lang and grandfather Ole Ledum homesteaded and farmed, and the Valley is where she lived until the date of her death September 9, 2019.
She spent her formative years on the family farm; attending high school in Bozeman. After graduating from high school in 1947, she studied at Billings Business College and then obtained gainful employment as a legal Secretary for the City of Billings and then as a legal secretary for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Billings. She shared an apartment with her younger sister Phyllis and for a few years they lived and loved the life of being "big city girls". But, she moved back to Bozeman and on October 11, 1953 she married her "angel" Walter Monforton, also from Bozeman. In 1957 she and Walt began construction of their first and only home adjacent to her parents' (and childhood) home.
In 1955, while she was awaiting the birth of her first child (daughter Tracey), in the tradition of her mother she began keeping a diary. For a while, especially after the birth of her second daughter in 1957 (Penny) her diaries were sporadic as she didn't have much time to write. But starting 1962, she kept a diary for every year until Alzheimer's Disease and vision loss diminished her ability to write in late 2017.
Her diaries were a chronicle of her daily activities; her life and the lives of her family. And they were a great record of the weather. She was a true farmer's daughter. To read her diaries, one realized she was a busy and hard-working lady! There was gardening. She inherited her green thumb from her grandfather. Her numerous flower beds and big veggie gardens were beautifully cared for and bountiful. She shared that bounty with her family, friends and neighbors. And, there was yardwork and plenty of it. She continued to mow the grass (no riding mower for her, but a walk-behind) and prune bushes and trees until she was 86. She must've loved doing laundry (or she had a really dirty family) because she was always washing clothes, but she loved hanging them outside on the line, sometimes into late November. Since she was a Depression era kid, she was practical. She re-upholstered furniture, made drapes for the windows, and sewed clothes for herself and her kids. Walt was quite perturbed, however, when she cut up one of the dress uniforms he wore in the Navy to make coats for her two young daughters. She was a great cook preparing healthy meals before "health food" was a catchword. Many of the meals she made included numerous vegetables from her garden. Shirley was smart as a whip, sharp as a tack. Her files and records were organized and meticulous. When she took time to sit down, her nose was in a book of some kind, the proverbial cup of coffee close at hand. According to her diaries, she made many trips to the library (oftentimes with her kids in tow) armed with a box to put all her books in. For a time, she also brought home boxes of books that needed repair, mending pages and repairing broken bindings in the evenings.
For the most part, she was a home maker and homebody but she also got out a bit. For many years, she assisted Walt's bookkeeper "Annie" on a part time basis. For 16 years she was an election judge at Monforton School. And for 22 years she also volunteered her services to the Foods Division during the Montana Winter Fair where she received the entries of cakes, cookies, pies and the like and helped keep the judges on track. Since books were one of her passions and trips to the library a must, for many years she could be seen in the company of her sisters Betty and Phyllis, as they hit the town going to the library first, then shopping and eating lunch. The three little ladies were a familiar sight to some in Bozeman.
Shirley really enjoyed walking, whether it was walking to her sister's homes for a visit, or long walks with family and friends. Even in her later years, up until a week before her death, she continued to take walks, albeit not as far.
Yes, her diaries showed all this but more importantly, her diaries showed all the other little things she did throughout her life for those she loved. Her parents, her husband, her 2 daughters and son Gary, her daughter-in-law Kristen (Gary's wife), her almost son-in-law Chris Bender (Penny's paramour), her son-in-law Bryce Knudsvig (Tracey's husband), her grandson Christopher Knudsvig, her brother John Vernon "Jack" and her dear sisters and best friends, Betty, Phyllis and Marie and their children. She was "second Mom" to so many of her nieces and nephews.
She was an independent and capable lady for so many years until the Alzheimer's and vision loss limited her capability to do many things for herself and so for almost 2 years, she lived at Open Arms Elder Care where some of the most kind and loving people watched over her. She touched many hearts while she was at Open Arms, so much so that when she returned to her original home in June, one of her caregivers (Angel Tammy) assisted in providing loving care for her there. Shirley loved the place where she lived most all her life and so she peacefully died at home surrounded by a view of the beautiful countryside she knew so well.
Thank you for the diaries Mom! Thank you for the beautiful memories!
Shirley led a quiet and unassuming life and she wanted a quiet and unassuming death. Therefore in accordance with her wishes she was cremated; no services will be held.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019