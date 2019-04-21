Home

Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Stanley Durst


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley Durst Obituary
Stanley Durst, 91, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born November 14, 1927 in Eureka, Kansas.

Originally from Kenmore, Washington, he moved to Bozeman in 2015, living at Bozeman Lodge, then Highgate in 2018.

Stan leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Yvonne; children, Stan Jr. (Sandy) of Ohio and Michele (Ron) of Wyoming; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda (John) of California.

Services will be held on April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle, Washington.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
