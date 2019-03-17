Stephen L. Branch (Steve) went home on March 5th while visiting Cocoa Beach Florida with his wife, Suzee, his daughter Polly Leggett, his son-in-law Andy Leggett, and granddaughter Bowie Leggett. They escaped the Montana cold so Steve could stay warm, be nurtured by the sound of the sea in the soft salty air and hear the birds sing. He left this world with his little family at his bedside as they held him, spoke words of love and finally bid him farewell till they'd meet again. Steve slipped away easily and peacefully, after enduring pancreatic cancer for 10 months. He was fully and fearlessly ready to leave his diminished body and be with his maker. Born March 20th, 1944 in Denver, he put himself through the University of Colorado in Boulder by teaching skiing in Winter Park, graduating with a B.S. in 1967. Besides the aforementioned family, he's survived by a brother, Bill Branch, in Granby Colorado. Steve and Suzee spent the last 34 years in the Gallatin Valley where they adventured, riding their horses with their beloved dogs through the high country for a thousand miles. He treasured God's creation and its creatures. A few minutes with Steve and any four legged friend understood that this guy loves me, he really cares, he's there for ME. All Steve Branch would want in regard to any thought of donations would be for you to support an animal shelter wherever you live by adopting, volunteering or contributing money. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary