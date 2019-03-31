Resources More Obituaries for Steve Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steve Jones

1969 - 2019 Obituary Flowers It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Lee Jones, 49, announces he passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Belgrade, Montana.



Steve was born on May 30, 1969 in Havre, Montana. He was the oldest of four siblings, and grew up with many dear friends.



Steve had an engaging personality, and everyone who knew Steve immediately liked him. Steve's many interests included reading, music, languages, and exploring other cultures. He was known for his patience, kindness, generosity, and compassion. One of Steve's greatest gifts was his ability to empathize and see things from other perspectives.



Steve is survived by his parents, Steven and Sandra Jones, his siblings, Scott Jones (Amy), Shannon Peters (Robert), and Shaun Jones (Heather), as well as several other kinsfolk. He is also loved, celebrated, and remembered by many more.



Steve was laid to rest March 15, 2019 at the Highland Cemetery in Havre, Montana. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019