Steven R. Gamble, loving husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, cowboy, great adventurer and entrepreneur, passed away on October 10, 2019 at the young age of 60.
Steve was born to Harry and Erma Gamble on April 14, 1959 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. After graduating from high school and starting college at East Tennessee State University, Steve wanted more. He packed up and moved out West to become a true cowboy. He started his adventure at Lone Mountain Guest Ranch as the head chef and ranch hand in 1978. After five years of learning the ropes and consistently going above and beyond in customer service, he started his next adventure by opening Yellowstone Mountain Guides in 1984. He specialized in big game hunts and summer pack trips. He was known for his patient instruction, vast knowledge and sitting around the campfire reciting cowboy poetry. After 15 years of guiding guests through the back country, he broke ground on his dream: A first-class fly-fishing lodge in Bozeman, Montana. In May 1999, The Gallatin River Lodge and Grill opened its doors to a full house. The Lodge has continued to flourish and become one of the finest fly-fishing boutique hotels and restaurants in Montana. Somewhere in the middle of all his adventures, Steve also found time to volunteer as an EMT, a volunteer firefighter, ski avalanche patrol, search and rescue, mentor, and work as a farrier.
Throughout his accomplished life, Steve always tried to leave the world a better place than it was the day before. He was known as a kind, patient, generous, and hardworking man who spent his working life tirelessly building relationships and a legacy through the Gallatin River Lodge. In his 60 years, he impacted many people with his ability to teach, professional dedication, and timeless friendships. His legacy will live on through the support and hard work of the Gallatin River Lodge team, always so much more than employees. He will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.
Steve is survived by his wife and best friend, Cindy Gamble; two step-children, Rachel and John Canada of Florida; his mother, Erma Gamble of Johnson City, Tennessee; his sister, Robin Ellis of Greeneville, Tennessee; his brother Mike Gamble (Missy) of Dryden, Virginia; three beloved nephews, Burton, Jordan and Isaac and his Gallatin River Lodge family.
A Celebration of Life honoring Steve will be held at the Gallatin River Lodge located at 9105 Thorpe Road in Bozeman, Montana on October 25, 2019 from 12:00pm - 3:00 pm. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Steve's name to the THRIVE organization supporting the youth of Bozeman, PO Box 6637, Bozeman, MT 59715.
Bid good-bye to sweetheart, bid good-bye to friend;
The Lone Trail, the Lone Trail follow to the end.
Tarry not, and fear not, chosen of the true;
Lover of the Lone Trail, the Lone Trail waits for you.
- The Lone Trail, Robert Service
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019