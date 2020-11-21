Steven Wayne Thompson passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Parkinson's.







Steve was born in St. Louis, Mo. on June 10, 1944, to Wayne and Ruth Hafner Thompson. When his father returned from WWII, they moved to Wayne's hometown of Bozeman, Mont., where Wayne opened a dental practice. Steve grew up enjoying many outdoor activities-skiing, hiking, camping, and hunting and never lost his love of them. He attended Bozeman schools and graduated from MSU in 1969.



As a young boy he joined Boy Scouts, eventually achieving Star rank. He continued his Scouting interest as Scout Master for Troop 61 in Missoula. He also served in the National Guard for six years.



On July 1, 1967, Steve married the love of his life, Norma (Jeannie) Lutes in Bozeman. Steve worked for J.C. Penney which eventually landed the family in Missoula where they raised two children, Eric and Stephanie. Steve felt the need for a more hands-on career which led him to start his own contracting business in home maintenance and remodeling. He retired after 26 years due to health issues.



Steve was known for showing his love through acts of service to those in his family, church, and friends. He was patient, kind, had a great sense of humor and was loved by many. He will be missed but is now free from the constraints of his body and diseases. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who compassionately cared for Steve over the last decade.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Bruce, brothers-in-law Dick Lutes and Weldon Christenson. He is survived by his wife Jeannie, son Eric (Kathy) of Port Orchard, Wash., daughter Stephanie of Vancouver, Wash., granddaughter Allison of Port Orchard, brother Carl (Kathy) of Lowell, Mich. , sister-in-law Priscilla Christenson, Lebanon, Ore., brother-in-law Victor (Shirley) Lutes of Bozeman, sister-in-law Wauneta Lutes, Rock Springs, Wyo., and many nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID restrictions, a small private family gathering will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. which will also be streamed on Waypoint Church Facebook page. A celebration of his life is planned next summer. He was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store