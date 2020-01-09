Home

1949 - 2020
Sue was born at home May 26, 1949 near Long Lake, South Dakota. Sue was a beloved mother, sister and friend. A forever cowgirl, she was a free spirit who was called to the mountains of Montana. She influenced the lives of others along her path with her whip smart sense of humor and her big heart. Even in her last days she was smiling and singing. She passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2020. To offer condolences to the family please visit helenafunerals.com
