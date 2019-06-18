Resources More Obituaries for Susan Olson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Olson

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Susan Seitz Olson, 78, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 in Billings due to complications after a stroke.



Born in Bozeman, MT, January 28, 1941, to Dr. Donald R. and Midge Seerley Seitz, a proud granddaughter of local physicians. The loss of her sister, then her father in WWII forever changed their lives. She was proud of her father's sacrifice but missed growing up with him. Growing up in Bozeman was wonderful and she shared countless tales of the good times roaming the neighborhood with friends. Sue was a 1959 Bozeman High grad and a social MSU Bobcat Alum, BA in Art History. She was member of Pi Beta Phi and Little Sisters of Minerva. She soon married W. Larry Olson, taking her to FL and CA as a Navy officer's wife. Along the way she became a mom, her greatest joy, to Scott and Leah.



The Olson's then joined Bozeman friends in Billings to found A&E Partnership. As a busy mom, she devoted her years to community philanthropic organizations. An executive member of the Junior League, Help for the Hearts, Wise Penny and the YWCA. She was integral in the Montana Avenue Historic District, restoring the Rex Hotel and on the Depot Project Board of Directors. Above all, she loved helping heal families, as Director of Development at Rimrock Foundation.



She passed on a legacy for the love of skiing, travel and the MSU Bobcats. She was a talented artist, had an eye for design and was an excellent cook. She loved her family, friends and her community. We will miss her.



Thank you to Bud for being her partner in her life. Know that she loved you with all she had. We are thankful for your devotion.



At Sue's request, the family will have a small private celebration.



Sue is survived by her daughter, Leah Olson and son, Scott (Marsha) Olson; grandchildren, Joe, Landon, Emily, Tessa, Hannah (Dan) Vigne; great-grandchildren, Theia Worley and Tilden Lloyd Weil.