Tamara Nelson, 77, of Bozeman, Montana passed away February 23, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 13, 1941 to James Alvin Nelson and Rebecca Rae (Cummings) Nelson.



She graduated from Tucson High School in Arizona in 1959 and from the University of Arizona in 1967 with honors, with a degree in Journalism. She married Robert J. Orms in 1961 and they had three children, Brian Orms, Leah (Orms) Bradbury, and Kent Orms. After retirement from the military, they settled in Bozeman in 1980. They later divorced in 1991.



Tamara got her Masters in Counseling from Montana State University in 1996 and enjoyed her counseling practice, along with working at Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Bozeman. One of the greatest joys in her life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.



She is survived by her children, Brian Orms, Leah (Curt) Orms Bradbury, and Kent (Sarah) Orms. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Christian (Tayler) Bradbury, Andrew (Ashlyn) Bradbury, Samuel (Maddy) Bradbury, Austin Bradbury, Freya Orms, Rowan Orms, and Maeve Orms; and her only great-grandchild, Charlie Bradbury. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Memorials can be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Gallatin County.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, Montana.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary