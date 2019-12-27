|
|
Lord take our fallen Brother
Guide him gently to your side
He's done with all his struggles here
And needs somewhere new to ride
He's given us much love and joy
Taught us loyalty and truth
Our rock to weather any storm
An inspiration to our youth
A more kindred soul I've never met
Nor likely to again
As the sounds of loud pipes
Thunder through know we're thinking
Lord, of him.
Ted William Clayton, 48, lost his brief fight with esophageal cancer on December 19th, 2019. He was a devoted husband, friend, father, and son and he will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life event is planned for Sunday, January 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lindley Center at 1102 E. Curtiss St., Bozeman, MT.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019