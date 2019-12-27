Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted William Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted William Clayton Obituary
Lord take our fallen Brother

Guide him gently to your side

He's done with all his struggles here

And needs somewhere new to ride

He's given us much love and joy

Taught us loyalty and truth

Our rock to weather any storm

An inspiration to our youth

A more kindred soul I've never met

Nor likely to again

As the sounds of loud pipes

Thunder through know we're thinking

Lord, of him.

Ted William Clayton, 48, lost his brief fight with esophageal cancer on December 19th, 2019. He was a devoted husband, friend, father, and son and he will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life event is planned for Sunday, January 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lindley Center at 1102 E. Curtiss St., Bozeman, MT.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -