BAKKEN, Terry G., age 71 of White Sulphur Springs passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Terry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18th at Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church, 20 Trailhead Drive in Townsend. A graveside service will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial the Broadwater School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , or . Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Terry.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019