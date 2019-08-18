Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Thormahlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Thormahlen


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Thormahlen Obituary
Terry Thormahlen, 64, of Bozeman, formerly of Billings, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born January 6, 1955 in Billings to Albert and Pauline (Darrah) Thormahlen.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth.

Survivors include his sons, Jace and Kyle Thormahlen of Billings; sister, Marcia Banderob of Gallatin Gateway, MT; and brother, Ken Thormahlen of Reno, NV.

Terry's family extends special thanks to the loving family of caregivers at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care of Bozeman.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 23 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now