Terry Z. Cox, 55, passed away on December 12, 2019 in Bozeman from congestive heart failure. He was born on May 29, 1964 in Bozeman to Arthur and Lorene (Littrell) Cox. Terry grew up in Bozeman and graduated for Bozeman High School.
He worked for MSU Concessions, Pepsi, Cardinal Distributing, and was working for MSU Food Services when his health failed and had to retire from working.
Terry enjoyed woodworking, hiking, biking, football, camping, and skiing. He LOVED being a grandfather and having his grandchildren close by.
Terry is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Justin and Jason; grandchildren, Thayden and Sophia; sisters, Connie Young and Tammy (Gordon) Nadeau; mother-in-law, Carol Schott; sisters-in-law, Ellen Ross and Vicki Cox; and brother-in-law, Ed (Melanie) Schott, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan; brother-in-law, Joseph Young; father-in-law, Elmer Schott and aunt, Minnie Mae Cox.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 pm at Grand Avenue Christian Church in Bozeman. Should friends desire, memorials in Terry's name may be made to the Bozeman Health Foundation, (Memo Line: Hospice) or at Bozemanhealth.org
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019