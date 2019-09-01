|
|
Theodore "Ted" Kelley died on August 24, 2019 after 92 well-lived years. He was born in 1926, the fifth of Thomas and Madge Kelley's six children. He always considered his birthplace, Fort Benton, to be home.
After graduating from high school in 1944, Ted enlisted in the Navy, leaving the high plains of central Montana for Bremerton, Washington. Following honorable discharge in July 1946, he returned to Chouteau County. In May 1948, Ted married Norma Jean Rowe.
In the early years of their marriage, he farmed his father's homestead. He and Norma became the parents of a daughter, Sharon, and a son, Michael. When farming was no longer possible, he was employed at the courthouse and later worked as a plumber with his friend, Clayton Blumer.
In the early 1970's, Ted and Norma moved to Bozeman. Ted was a tax assessor for Gallatin County until his retirement. He and Norma enjoyed hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing throughout the valley. They also began jogging together and continued for many years.
Between 1972 and 1981, Ted became a grandfather to three granddaughters and three grandsons. It was a role he enjoyed. He was a jocular and generous grandparent who dispensed equal amounts of treats and teasing.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Madge; his siblings, Hilda McKeever, Ethel Nelson, Fern Urban, and Orville Kelley; his wife, Norma; and his son-in-law, Robin Lemon.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lemon; son, Michael Kelley (Kaylene); grandchildren, Jennifer Lemon, Jon Lemon, Christopher Lemon (Lindsay), Rebecca Massucci (Iain), Benjamin Kelley (Britni), and Gretchen Kelley; great-grandchildren, Korbyn Palek, Deacon Lemon, and Wren Massucci; and his brother, Bob Kelley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 4, at the Grace Bible Church Fireside Room.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019