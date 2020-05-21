Theodore Lawrence "Ted" Carter, age 84, of Clyde Park, Montana passed away on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at Highgate Senior Living in Bozeman after a short illness. Ted was born December 23, 1935 in Lovell, Wyoming to Ambert Lester and Orril Mae (Barr) Carter. The family moved to Livingston, Montana and Ted attended schools there graduating from Park County High School in 1954. While in high school, Ted excelled at basketball and for many years held the state single game scoring record of 55 points. After high school, he continued playing basketball at Montana State College. On October 29, 1955, Ted married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Hargrove, in Livingston. They spent the next years living in married student housing and starting their young family with the birth of their son, Brad. Upon graduating from MSC in 1959, Ted began teaching in Bozeman and would continue to teach a generation of kids about U.S. civics, Montana history and how to drive. With a gregarious personality, a dry wit and a genuine love for kids, he was popular and remembered by many former students as a favorite.
During summers and after retiring from teaching in 1986, Ted worked as a builder along with his brothers and sons, a skill he learned from his father. Ted loved to hunt, fish and was an accomplished bowler. He was involved with both the Elks and the Shriners as well as Eastern Star. Additionally, Ted and Virginia loved to entertain, and their home was the site for many gatherings for friends and family.
In 1997, Ted and Virginia moved from Bozeman to Clyde Park where they lived until recently. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Keith Carter; and his son, Brad Carter. Ted is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia Carter of Bozeman; daughter, Shawna (Bryan) Nielsen of Bozeman; and his son, Steven (Tanaya) Carter of Belgrade. He is also survived by his brother, Ron (Virginia) Carter of Phoenix, AZ, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony and celebration of life will be held later. To share remembrances, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 21, 2020.