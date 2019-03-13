Theodore (Ted) Williams, Bozeman, died March 9, 2019 at his home. He was 91 years old.



Theodore Thomas Williams was born on April 21, 1927 in Great Bend, Kansas, son of Robert E and Kathleen Selby Williams. He graduated from high school in Rocky Ford, Colorado, and served two years in the US Army Air Corps (1944-46), which included post-WW II service in Germany. He received BS and MS degrees in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University, Fort Collins. After serving five years as assistant superintendent of the Fort Lyon Irrigation Canal Co. in Las Animas, Colorado, he joined the civil engineering faculty of Montana State University, Bozeman in 1956. He retired in 1990 with the title of professor emeritus, but continued to teach 12 additional years on a part-time basis. He served as Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, Associate Dean of the College of Engineering, and Interim Vice President for Research. He was a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and past national president of Chi Epsilon (civil engineering honor society).



Ted was an elder in 1st Presbyterian Church, Bozeman, and served 15 years as Stated Clerk for Yellowstone Presbytery.



Ted was active for many years in Boy Scouts, serving as Cub Master, Scout Master, and District Commissioner. He served several years on the staff and as scoutmaster of Wood Badge adult leader training courses.



Ted was active in the Masonic Fraternity, past master of Gallatin Lodge #6 and Bozeman Lodge #18 in Bozeman, York and Scottish Rites, Al Bedoo Shrine and numerous Masonic organizations. In 2010 he was selected for membership in the Montana Masonic Hall of Fame. He served for many years as an adult leader in DeMolay young men's fraternity, including 10 years as Executive Officer for the jurisdiction of Montana.



He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and was active in the Bozeman Rotary Club for many years.



He was married to Virginia Lisher in 1950 and they had five children, Robert (Glynis) Williams, Melissa Williams (Barnes), Lauren Williams, Celinda Williams, and Caroline Williams. Virginia preceded Ted in death in 1979. There are seven grandchildren, Joshuah Williams, Tonya Helton, Ian Williams, Aaron Barnes, Erin Yatteau, Heather Olson, and Lisa Edelen, as well as nine great-grand children. His sister Virginia Hanson preceded him in death as did his daughter Melissa and his brother Robert E Williams IV, who was killed in World War II on Bataan Peninsula, Philippines.



A memorial service will be held on March 21st at 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.



Should friends desire, memorials may be made to any Masonic Educational group or youth organization of your choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary