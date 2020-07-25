Thomas Francis Kaveney passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at almost 93 years of age, after a brief illness. Tom was born in 1927 to Julia and Edward Kaveney in New Haven, Connecticut, where he spent his early years. After high school graduation he served in the US Army in Germany during the immediate aftermath of World War II. Upon completing his military service he earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and began a long career in the steel industry. During this time he lived in Albany, NY, Cleveland, OH, Buffalo, NY, Tarrytown, NY and, finally, in Pittsburgh, PA. While working in the steel industry Tom traveled the world extensively. He took particular pleasure from his visits to Japan because he found his Japanese colleagues so hospitable, and the Japanese people so polite. After retirement he stayed in Pittsburgh for a number of years before relocating to Bozeman, MT in order to be closer to his family.
Tom married Beverly Carothers in 1962. The couple divorced a number of years later. They had one son, Daniel.
Tom lived life to the fullest, and loved all kinds of sports and activities. He was an especially enthusiastic skier, and was a devoted volunteer ski patroller with the National Ski Patrol for decades. His appetite for skiing remained undiminished as he aged, and he managed to log 60 days at Bridger Bowl during his final year of skiing at age 90! He also loved rock climbing, running, bike riding, and hiking, as well as playing the banjo. While in Pittsburgh he was a member of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club with whom he participated in many performances. As he got older he developed strong interests in woodcarving and knitting - hobbies he pursued until his death. He especially appreciated the many friends with whom he carved and knit.
At Tom's core was an extraordinary kindness and devotion to family and friends. He delighted in the activities and accomplishments of his many friends and family, particularly his granddaughters, Anna and Claire. His most important and lasting legacy is the positive difference he made in so many peoples' lives.
Tom is survived by his son, Dan; his daughter in law, Marcia, and his granddaughters, Anna and Claire. His family thanks Hospice of Bozeman Health, especially the remarkably wise and compassionate Suzanne Cavalieri, and the entire staff at Hillcrest Senior Living at both the Aspen Pointe and Birchwood facilities. Tom was so grateful to all of you for your help, support, and kindness.
The family will be arranging a local service, date to be determined, which will be streamed over the Internet so distant friends can attend. Please share your remembrances of Tom on his obituary page at www.dokkennelson.com
