Thomas LaVeaux


1956 - 2019
Thomas LaVeaux Obituary
Thomas Jasper LaVeaux, 62, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 13th, 2019. He was born December 25th, 1956 to Thomas and Evelyn Veo on the Cheyenne River Sioux reservation in Eagle Butte, SD. He met his wife, Deb LaVeaux, while attending Montana State University - Bozeman. They were married on August 18, 1984.

Thomas served his community through his work with Indian Health Service and sharing God's love with everyone he met. His family knows that he is in heaven doing his favorite things: fishing, hunting, reading, and looking after those he loves.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Deb (Clairmont); his children, Kendra Beltran (Noel), David, Kristin, and Daniel (Julianna Comstock), Jestin, Jeanna, and Jaymee Spannring; his grandchildren, Remy and Ramsay Beltran; his mother, Evelyn Veaux; and his siblings, Herb Lavaux, Tiokasin Veaux, Terrance Veo, Leon Veaux, Steven Bartlett, Lori Bartlett, and Clint Bartlett. He is preceded in death by his father, and his sister, Lyndell Joy Bartlett.

The celebration of his life will be observed privately by his family in accordance with his wishes. His remains will find rest on his family's plot in La Plant, SD.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
