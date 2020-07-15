Thomas Ray Thornburg, Bozeman, died July 8, 2020. Thomas was born in Muncie, Indiana, September 23, 1937, the third of five children, to Robert Edward and Dorothy May (Hickey) Thornburg. He attended Muncie schools and Ball State University. In 1961 he married Sharon Delorus Robey, of Indianapolis, and the couple had four children: Donald, Eustacia, Amanda, and Myles. After Sharon's death in 1985, Thomas married Mary Patterson, who survives him.
Thomas taught English at Yorktown High School, Indiana, and at Pike High School, Indianapolis, where he chaired the English Department. He took his Ph.D. from Ball State University in 1969 and remained as a member of the faculty until 1998, when he retired as Professor emeritus.
Thomas's poems, essays, and short stories have appeared in numerous magazines and journals, and his poems are published in four collections - Saturday Town, Ancient Letters, American Ballads, and Collected Poems. His verse drama A Masque of Poetry was performed at Ball State University in 1977 and was presented to Queen Elizabeth II of England on the occasion of her silver jubilee.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister Rose, his sister Judith Thornburg North, his brothers Jerry and Danny Thornburg, and his first cousin Lanny Carmichael. He is survived by his daughters Eustacia Bell, Muncie, Indiana, and Amanda Thornburg, Indianapolis; sons Donald of Virginia and Myles of Indiana; friend and son-in-law Stephen Bell, Muncie; sisters-in-law Joan Marks Thornburg, Muncie, Carol Kear Thornburg, Yorktown, Indiana, and Lynn Greiner Thornburg, Muncie; cousin-in-law Mary Carmichael, Muncie; grandchildren Brooke Routh Barnard, Yorktown, Indiana, and Drake Routh, Noblesville, Indiana, Eden and Grayson Parsons, Indianapolis, and Caroline and Liam Thornburg, Virginia; great-granddaughter Lennon Rae Huffman, Yorktown; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; his wife Mary Patterson Thornburg, Bozeman; and many, many friends.
No services are planned at this time. An on-line celebration of Thomas's life will be announced.
