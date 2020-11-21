Timothy Allen Shearman passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana. He was born on October 29, 1958 in Bozeman, Montana and graduated from Bozeman High School in 1977. Tim met his loving wife, Debbie (Berg) Shearman in 1978 and they were wed on the 23rd day of August in 1980. They were blessed with four amazing children, Aaron, Austin, Kendra, and Tiffany. He was then graced with four beautiful grandchildren including his first granddaughter Delia, who was born on the 9th of November.
Tim loved hunting and fishing in the Rocky Mountains. Being a family man, he also enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grand kids. He worked at Buttrey's Food for 15 years, followed by serving as a Firefighter for Bozeman Fire Department for 23 years and most recently worked for John Tate's Showroom these last five years. He retired summer of 2020 to spend more time with his family whom he adored, and to enjoy the outdoors.
Tim had a competitive spirit and unparalleled wit that would make everyone's sides hurt from his incredible sense of humor. Tim had the ability to tell a story that made you feel like you were there in the moment. He was a kind soul, an amazing husband, father, son, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his entire family and friends.
Tim is survived by his wife of forty years, Debbie Shearman; mother, Sharon (Wright) Shearman; his four children, Aaron Shearman (Sonya), Austin Shearman (Amanda) , Kendra Syverson (Jeb), and Tiffany Sherman (Lane); and four grandchildren, Andy, Alex, Barry, and Delia Shearman whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Shearman; sister, Phyllis Shearman; and grandparents.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 28, by Pastor Steve of Hope Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The service will be webcast at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVeEpWL0Er4&feature=youtu.be
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com