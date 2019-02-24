Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Stiller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy John Stiller

1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Timothy John (Tim) Stiller a 37-year resident of Bozeman, MT, died February 20, 2019 after a cancer diagnosis in mid-December 2018. He fought an incredibly courageous battle with this highly aggressive and rare cancer. Tim was born on February 18, 1960 in Morristown, New Jersey, the son of Roger Stiller and Mary (Stinchcomb) Stiller who preceded Tim in death.



Along with literally hundreds of friends and colleagues, Tim leaves behind his beloved wife, Annie Harms-Stiller, with whom he has shared his life for 22 years; daughter, Crystal Harms Richards, her husband Ryan Richards and their son Colter; five siblings, Roger Stiller of Palatine, IL, his wife Jameson and sons Mike and Matt Stiller; Cindi Shaw of Butte, MT, her partner Ken Neighbor and daughter Heather Miller, and Heather's daughters Ruby and Elena Keaton; Patti Stiller-Oge of Missoula, MT and her children Brent Toepper and wife Olivia and son Forrest Cole, Mandy Fordah and husband Jason Keely and daughters Miya and Jadyn Fordah and Caitlyn Keely; Tiffany Reppenhagen and husband Cory and children Roman and Sydney Reppenhagen; Krista Oge-Kober and husband Lance and daughter Aurora; Beth Stiller Hamil of San Luis Obispo, CA and her children Oliver Hamil and wife Melissa and Hillery Hamil; Chris Stiller of St. Louis, MO and his wife Lesa and his children Jackie, Stephanie, Joanie and Nicolas.



Tim was a professional photographer with degrees from multiple academia and owned The Big Event Photography with his wife Annie in Bozeman. Tim's photographic specialties include landscape, events, weddings, portraiture and original candid photography. He had an uncanny talent, honed over his photographic career, that started with his first camera at age seven and first darkroom at age nine. In fact, Tim was a third-generation photographer; it started with his grandfather who, with his three brothers, owned The Stiller Company of Green Bay, WI at the turn of the 20th century. The Stiller Company was the official photographer of the Green Bay Packers. Tim's father, Roger Stiller Sr., was a gifted amateur photographer, and he worked for Eastman Kodak Corporate in Rochester, NY early in his career. Tim creatively and successfully followed in their footsteps and did so with the greatest joy.



Tim was also a skilled chef who delighted in entertaining groups of friends and neighbors with his wife Annie, as well as an avid baker, creating culinary delights. In his younger years Tim was an accomplished ice climber, hiker, horseback rider, sailor, skier and was an avid fisherman, which he continued to enjoy throughout his life.



In addition to all of this, Tim also spent 22 years as a field engineer for Eastman Kodak/Kodak Alaris, performing technical diagnosis and restoration of multiple photographic and digital equipment traveling throughout Montana.



When Tim was diagnosed with terminal and inoperable cancer in mid-December 2018, he chose a path that most would have found untenable. Instead of letting this news break him down, Tim embraced it, owned it and ran with it. He opened his life and his home studio to everyone and anyone offering them the gift of portrait shoots with traditional and non-traditional themes of their choice. His genius was the gift of capturing and conserving a little slice of time in any way the subject chose. In eight short weeks Tim created a phenomenal portfolio of just about 100 people, along with a plethora of family pets. The joy he spread in the last weeks of his life was simply spectacular not only for his photographic subjects but the families and friends he touched. Tim's last portrait session was just four days before cancer took his life. Tim rode it all the way to the end! Tim left so much love on this earth; he will be missed by many.



Visitation time will be from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 3 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, with a Eulogy and Time of Sharing at 2:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Haufbrau from 5:30 - ?.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com



Photo credit: Kenneth Thorsen Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019