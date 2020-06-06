Tina Jean, Mama T, Tina Babe, and Favorite Aunt Tina
On June 3, 2020, the world lost a dynamic loving woman unexpectedly due to heart failure following surgery. In her life, Tina touched countless lives with her flamboyant, sassy self. Tina meant the world to so many people, and her energy and love radiated to everyone she met. Being around Tina was a continual party, you could always find her at Beach Caracciolo greeted with a warm hug and kiss and Frenchies! Tina lived life to the fullest and it was evident in her travels, her friendships, and her love for wine. She made every gathering more fun and exciting and gave the best recommendation for your next glass.
Tina was born October 1, 1965 in Livingston, MT to Doris and Derril Arthun. Tina also knew a father figure in Jim Carr. She spent her childhood in Wilsall and Belgrade, MT. In 1988 she married the love of her life, Kevin Caracciolo. Through the years, to the delight of all who knew and loved them, we watched their love grow deeper, their partnership grow stronger, and their sense of delight in each other never waiver. To add to their joy, they welcomed two amazing children into their world, a son, Taylor and daughter, Kelsey, and settled in Belgrade, MT. In 2003, Kevin and Tina took ownership of the Cateye Cafe where you could always expect a smiling hello and little bit of lip from Tina. She made everyone feel like they were part of the Cateye family, old and new friends alike. After exploring other places, Tina took joy in Taylor and Kelsey coming back to join the Cateye team and having them close to home.
Tina is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Taylor and Kelsey; and her siblings, Ron (Kayl) Arthun, Ken Arthun, and Linda (Wayne) Heath. She also is loved by her numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.
Visitation hours will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Sat, June 6 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Celebration Service will be held Mon, June 8 at 2:00 P.M. at Wayne and Linda's Residence, 11699 Gooch Hill Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT.
In lieu of flowers, purchase a memorial mimosa from the Cateye Cafe to celebrate Mama T!
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Visitation hours will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Sat, June 6 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Celebration Service will be held Mon, June 8 at 2:00 P.M. at Wayne and Linda's Residence, 11699 Gooch Hill Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT.
In lieu of flowers, purchase a memorial mimosa from the Cateye Cafe to celebrate Mama T!
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.