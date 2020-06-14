Tina Marie Sandborgh
1956 - 2020
Our dear wife and mother, Tina Marie Parini Sandborgh, departed this world peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 3, 2020 due to an extended illness. She was born in Butte on March 24, 1956 to Sero and Sue Parini. Tina was an active and athletic youngster excelling at speed skating, track, and swimming. Tina met and later married Art Sandborgh in Butte on August 2, 1975. After living briefly in Billings, the couple relocated to the Gallatin Valley in late 1976. Tina worked for 20 years as a clerk at the USPS office in Manhattan, MT. Tina was known for her candor (labeled "Truthful Tina" by her coworkers), her love of family and friends, and her passion for her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Alethea Parini Light, her father Sero Parini, and her mother Sue Parini. She is survived by her husband Art Sandborgh, daughter Celeste Sandborgh Chartier, son Sean Sandborgh, brother Sid Parini, son-in-law Lance Chartier, and daughter-in-law Skye Prinzing Sandborgh, as well as four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Montana Food Bank, or a medical charity of your choice. No service is planned at this time. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
