|
|
Age 87 of Helena passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow in the social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name are suggested to the , 1900 Williams Street, Helena, MT 59602 or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to Hospice of St. Peter's Health, c/o St. Peter's Health, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tom.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019