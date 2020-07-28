Travis Dylan Alpers, 31, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Bozeman, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Travis was born February 12, 1989 in Garland, TX to Richard Lynn Alpers and Tina Melissa (Burns) Stensrud.
Travis' family moved to Montana in 1992 when he was three years old. As a youngster he excelled in sports and math. He would spend hours a day out on the home driveway perfecting his basketball skills. He enjoyed traveling with his basketball team and playing in tournaments. Travis loved working with computers, figuring out how to write programs and making modifications on game units. He graduated high school in 2007 and eventually went to study at Montana State University, graduating with honors in Computer Science in 2016.
Travis was the most amazing brother. So funny, smart, and always had just the right words to say. He was truly born with the biggest heart, that anyone who spent time around him easily saw.
Moving to Helena, MT in 2016 to accept a job at SoFi, he met the love of his life Lucia Blaskovic. They had an instant connection and were married on February 21, 2019. Travis was the most loving and supportive husband. He never failed to make Lucia feel deeply loved and cared for. Their love only grew and in 2019 they moved to Mesa, AZ where they were blessed with their precious son Arlo Holden Alpers. Travis loved Arlo with all his heart and was the most dedicated father.
Travis quickly excelled through his career and was promoted to Principal Software Engineer with his latest employer Figure Technologies. He was incredibly skilled and dedicated in his work and never hesitated to help his colleagues. He gained a great deal of good friends and respect for the person he was. His excitement in his work was contagious and he would always share how grateful he was to have such a fulfilling career.
Travis enjoyed being active. He would find fulfillment in mountain biking and exploring mountainous terrains. Through his favorite weight-lifting club Barbell in Helena, MT, he honed his lifting skills and would be consistently achieving his goals. Travis was a talented cook and enjoyed trying new foods. He especially loved pickles, spicy foods and collected hot sauces. He loved the beach, warm weather and dreamt of traveling. He was an avid gamer, science fiction enthusiast and would relax by reading and listening to music. Travis had many dear friends who loved him unconditionally. His love of dogs was unmatchable, and he cared for his Goldendoodles Winston and Lincoln dearly.
Travis had the most wonderful smile that came with a sparkle in his eyes. He had a great sense of humor and a charisma that was magnetic. His presence was a light that made everyone around him shine brighter.
Travis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Janette Trice and Raymond Burns, paternal grandparents Winifred and Arnold Alpers, and cousin Jenny Alpers.
Survivors include his wife Lucia and six month old son Arlo of Mesa, AZ; his mother Tina (Andy) Strensrud, father Lynn (Judy) Alpers, and brother Trice Alpers, all of Bozeman, MT; sister Marki (T.J. and children Hadley, Hayden and Taylor) Dykema, all of Manhattan, MT; mother-in-law Vesna Blaskovic, father-in-law Branko Blaskovic and brothers-in-law Branimir and Hrvoje Blaskovic.
A Visitation will be held 9-10AM Friday, July 31, 2020 with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:30AM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
Contributions may be made in memory of Travis Alpers at https://www.gofundme.com/f/travis-alpers-family-support
