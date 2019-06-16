Resources More Obituaries for Trilby Arceneaux Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Trilby Arceneaux

Obituary Flowers Our mother, Trilby Arceneaux, aka "Mimi", was at home here in Bozeman for the last 14 years until her recent passing. She felt the love and kindness you all shared with her, Itsy, and her 100 incredible hats. We, her 10 children, thank you for the smiles, hugs, laughter, tears, rodeos, ball games, music shows, compassion, understanding and Montana spirit you extended to her. Our wish is that all our journeys in life be as rich and full as hers. "Mimi" will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. We are bringing Mimi home to Louisiana for a life celebration, Cajun style. God bless you all! Colette Diamond and our whole Family Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries