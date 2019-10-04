|
|
Troy Thomas Denman, 55, of Bozeman passed away September 30, 2019 in Billings. Troy was born July 1, 1964 in Downey, California to Tom and Dixie (Murphy) Denman.
He thoroughly enjoyed his time living in California, particularly the beaches there. He lived in Oregon for a short time before returning to California and then moving to Montana, which he truly loved.
He loved the Lord and enjoyed the outdoors, especially playing golf and riding horses. He also loved Trump and In-N-Out Burger.
Troy is survived by his parents, Tom and Dixie Denman; sons, Quaid and Hayden Denman; sister, Kelly Smoak; and brother, Jeff Denman.
We love you Troy Boy and we'll see you soon! We can't wait to hug you again.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 4 at 4:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by food and fellowship at 6:00 P.M. at Riverside Country Club.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019