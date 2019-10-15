|
STRATTON, Twyla I., age 80 of Helena passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Twyla's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at Forestvale cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Twyla.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019