Lou (Ulla Karlsson) Larson passed away on October 25, 2019. Ulla Karlsson was born in Varnamo, Sweden on May 2, 1933. When she was 15 her family moved to the United States and settled in Spokane, Washington. It was there that she met her future husband, Ernest Larson. They married in 1956 and were married for 60 years. Ernie preceded Lou in death in 2016.
Lou and Ernie lived in Washington until moving to Billings, Montana. In Billings Lou worked at Midland Bank and Ernie worked for Nalley's. That was the start of their future in the food business.
In 1972 they heard about Chet Huntley and the Big Sky development. Lou and Ernie took a leap and started their 20 years of adventure in Gallatin County, first starting The Country Store and Deli in the Meadow. Their work ethics and engaging personalities helped them increase their customer base to the point of expanding the Country Store to the Mountain Mall, along with opening Ernie's Deli followed by the Exxon at the entrance to Big Sky. There you could always see Lou and Ernie working side by side. 1992 found them moving to West Yellowstone to open the world-famous Ernie's Deli, where they served thousands of box lunches to river guides, their clients and hard-working forest fire crews. They operated Ernie's Deli until their retirement in 2002. Upon retirement, they moved to Bozeman.
Lou was an avid Gonzaga Basketball fan and could quote you statistics of any player as far back as the 1960's. She and Ernie owned racehorses, and followed the horse scene closely. When not working, Lou's passion was knitting. She knit exquisitely and so many folks are the lucky recipients of one of her Christmas stockings. It was always fun to have a visit with Lou and have her inform you of what she had just learned when googling something on the computer!
A big part of Lou's life was her dogs. She and Ernie always had a boxer or two as their sidekicks. Sadly, her boxer, Maria, her companion after Ernie died, just passed away a month before Lou.
Lou had such an engaging personality and people were naturally drawn to her. The number of visitors she had in the last month at assisted living was a testament to this. She was a petite lady with a giant heart. As one friend described Lou, she had a no-nonsense toughness and simultaneous caring nature.
Survivors include many close friends, Toni and Ron Schneider and their daughter, Jordan (Zach); Paul and Lenette Caruso and their daughters, Jill (Matt) and Amy (Josh); Anne Schumacher and her son, Ben Kluver; Katie and Brad Dolesh and their daughter, Merritt and son, Stimson; Rodger Clingman; Sonya and Adam Stordahl; Tina Kreikemeier; and Jodi McCann.
Lou would not have lived the quality life she had during the last several months without the help of her doctor, Traci Fairbanks. She is an angel disguised as a physician!
No services are planned. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019