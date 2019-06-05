|
|
Velma "Louise" (Coley) Daellenbach passed away May 30, 2019 in a Choteau, MT Care facility. Louise was nine days away from turning 98 years old. She was born June 8, 1921 in Rebie, GA and was the oldest of eight children born to Annie Mae (Davis) and Samuel T. Coley.
Louise is survived by her children Annie (Mitch) Blatter of Malta, GA, David of Everett, WA, Edward (Annie) of Spokane, WA and Jackie (Mark) Schlepp of Choteau, MT; siblings Alvin (Meredith) Coley of St. Marys, GA, Wallace Coley, Shirley (Alton) Davis and James (Judy) Greenway all of Macon, GA; daughters-in law Bonnie and Birdie of Billings, MT; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; sons Clyde and Willard; siblings Earl Coley, Bernice Andrews, Evelyn Link and Faye Ferguson; and granddaughter Sheila.
A celebration of Louise's life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center with a burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery, both in Bozeman, MT.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 5, 2019