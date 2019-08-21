|
Verna Adams Obituary
Verna Adams passed away on August 17, 2019, at Broadwater Health Center in Townsend, Montana. The oldest of four children, Verna Eden Goldenstein Adams was born to Etta and John (Jack) Goldenstein on November 24, 1917 in Bozeman, Montana. The four Goldenstein siblings attended the rural Elementary Leverich School south of Bozeman and all were raised in the First Lutheran Church.
Verna graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1935. After graduation she was employed as secretary with the Gallatin County Agent's office. She eventually went to work at the then Triple AAA county office until 1939.
On November 25, 1939 Verna and Charles (Charlie) Adams, a Livingston resident, were married in a ceremony held at the Goldenstein home ranch south of Bozeman. They spent many years in the hotel business in Billings, Death Valley, Yellowstone Park, West Palm Beach, Florida and Bozeman. Their first child, Charleen Rae, was born in Bozeman on April 8, 1944. In 1947 they purchased the Town Talk Cafe in Townsend. Their second child, Sharon Lynn, arrived into the Adams family on December 1, 1947 in Townsend. The third child, Gary Frank, was born on March 25, 1952 in Bozeman. With a family to raise they were pleased to sell the restaurant in 1955 to Joe and Jean Braley. Verna then worked at the Townsend ASCS Office until 1973. Before totally retiring she was employed at The State Bank of Townsend until 1976. Charlie retired as a Blue Cross-Blue Shield Insurance company representative in 1978.
In 1985 the couple became 'snowbirds' purchasing a home at the gated community of Sunrise Mobile Estates in Yuma, AZ. Charlie passed away in 2000 but Verna continued 'wintering' in Yuma by herself until the spring of 2010 where she remained in Townsend until her passing.
Verna joined Esther Chapter #3 Order of Eastern Star in 1951. She and Charlie were charter members of Townsend's Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church which was organized in 1967.
Verna enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, league bowling, shuffle boarding and playing bingo. When playing family cards with the children and grandchildren she made sure that everyone 'followed the rules'! Verna found great pleasure in her flower beds and vegetable gardening and was extremely proud of her gorgeous rose bushes in Yuma. You can 'take the girl out of the country but 'never the country out of the girl'! In Verna's later retirement years, she totally enjoyed a nightly Scotch and water, Schwan's ice cream bars, and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid Montana State Bobcat fan. Verna and Charlie loved to dance!
Verna is survived by her children: Charleen (Chuck) Haines of Enterprise, OR, Sharon Ragen of Townsend, Gary (Jeani) Adams of Polson and Philipsburg; Grandchildren: Mark (Natalie) Haines of Moyock, N.C., Chase (Daniela) Ragen of Townsend, Kari Haines of Enterprise, OR, Jessica (Josh) Radke of St. Louis, Missouri, Cody and Dylan Adams of Missoula; Great-Grandchildren: Devinn Ragen, Zyanne Cervantes Ragen, Jazel-Marie Ragen, Elena 'Ellie' Ragen, and Myleia Mae 'Millie' Ragen all of Townsend, Kavet Haines of Enterprise, OR, Gabe and Wyatt Radke from St. Louis, Missouri, and Colter Haines of Moyock, NC as well as many nieces and nephews.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charlie (2000), brother-in-law, Alex Frood (1989), sister Lucille Frood (2009), brothers Gerald 'Babe' Goldenstein (2012) and Alvin 'Buzz" Goldenstein (2015), sisters-in-law Lu Ingstrum Goldenstein (2000) and Georgia Monroe Goldenstein (2005) all of Bozeman, and great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Haines (2013) and Mathew Shaw Haines (2018).
A visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway Street Townsend, MT 59644. A memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 N Cherry St Townsend, Montana 59644. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. A burial will follow the reception at Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend. The family requests memorials in Verna's name be sent to the Shepard of the Valley Luther Church in Townsend and/or BHC's Activities Program Fund, 110 North Oak Street, Townsend, MT 59644. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Verna.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019