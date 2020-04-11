|
|
Vicki Rich peacefully took leave of her body on March 18th, 2020, in her Bozeman, Montana home. She was smiling and at ease in the arms of her husband Chris Nord, three sisters, Caryn, Lynn and Laurie, son Connor, and daughter-in-law Kath. A snowy morning was transitioning to a bright spring afternoon (both of which she loved) and Vicki was rejoicing at the return of owls nesting within earshot and enjoying quiet family musings about the idea of future grandchildren.
Vicki was born in 1957 to Frank and Jane Rich in Kenilworth Il, with a twin brother Frank, who we remember after his passing in 1981. Growing up, Vicki loved to dance and happened to be incredibly good at it as well. She followed her dreams to study dance at the prestigious California Institute of the Arts, and then went on to New York City where she became an accomplished ballet and contemporary dancer, moving in the artsy, creative crowd of Lower Manhattan in the 70s and early 80s.
Vicki continued living an adventurous life, embracing her wild, curly hair and the hippie culture of San Diego and Seattle. In Encinitas, with her first husband Damian Archbold, she gave birth to her son Connor, and raised her step children, Damien and Lisa. The family's affinity for open spaces and sandy beaches led them to New Zealand where Vicki adored the native birds and ocean swimming. Vicki loved being a mother and a best friend to her children. Once they were grown, she channeled this passion to retrain and become a heart forward early-childhood educator.
At about the same time, she returned to the US after falling for an old high school friend, Chris Nord, who lived in Bozeman. Vicki truly embraced her life in the mountains, quickly learning to backpack, hike, bike, paddle and ski. She was happiest when outside, whether it was tending to her productive garden, eating wild berries in the Spanish Peaks, or gracefully skiing to the Beaver Creek forest service cabin. It was at this cabin where she and Chris were married in a simple New Years Day ceremony with 3 close friends and 3 good dogs. Vicki then (officially) became a loving step mother to Eric and Lindsey Nord.
Vicki was basically a huge bundle of love. It emanated from her in every aspect of her life, encompassing all of the family, friends, students and strangers she encountered. And, she was a little famous for it amongst her community. A commemorative stone was donated to her school, Middle Creek Montessori, that sums it up perfectly; "With appreciation for Vicki Rich, who teaches us all how to love children." Vicki's love will live on in everyone who knew her. We will always think of her when we're dancing (whether it's barefoot in the park, or in our socks in the kitchen), wherever birds are singing, when hiking in the dappled shade of tall trees, and when strolling in the sand and surf.
For 25 years Vicki was a devoted Dharma practitioner and became a beloved member of the Bozeman Dharma Center where she led weekly sits, rang the bell, and took responsibility for providing and arranging flowers. In lieu of gifts or gestures for the family, please make a donation to the Bozeman Dharma Center so Vicki can continue to provide flowers through the love and generosity of her friends.
With the current state of the world, we are waiting to hold a memorial service. However, we hope to hold a gathering to celebrate Vicki's life during the Sweet Pea Weekend in Bozeman this coming August. Vicki loved the Sweet Pea Festival, dancing to the music in the park after running the 5k race in the morning.
In the meantime, we are asking that everyone who knew her light a candle in their homes at 7:00 pm MDT on Sunday, 19 April 2020. Perhaps you'll think of a fond Vicki memory, and quietly whisper the following message to her: "May the universe embrace you in love, peace and harmony. Sending blessings, love and light for your journey to the beach of stars." Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020