Vivian Delores Apple-Duffy


1931 - 2019
Vivian Delores Apple-Duffy Obituary
In the early morning hours of Friday, July 26th, our beloved mother, Vivian Delores Apple-Duffy, 88, of Bozeman, passed away.

Viv, as she was commonly referred to, was born to William and Roberta Apple in Lewistown. She graduated from Fergus High School in 1949. While working at a small grocery store, she met her husband, Murray Lee Duffy. They lived in Lewistown until they moved to Bozeman in 1969. They had four children, Steve, Mark, Linda and Lisa, and were married for almost 53 years until Murray succumbed to cancer in 2003.

Vivian is survived by three siblings, her four children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved her family profoundly and approached life with kindness and dignity.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center in Bozeman at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, with a reception to follow.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 30, 2019
